Aries - March 21 - April 20

Expect a hectic pace today, Aries. Some of your colleagues may have been procrastinating a little and now everything has to be done at once. Don’t get too frustrated, however. Calm down.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Have you been planning to travel, perhaps for business? You might receive word that your trip has to be postponed, which could be disappointing. However, bear in mind that this is only a delay, not a denial.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A proposed get-together with a love interest might have to be postponed until much later tonight or perhaps another evening. This could make you a little blue. Your insecurity might even get the better of you.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Are you expecting a close friend or love partner to visit you at home, Cancer? Don’t panic if your friend doesn’t show up at the allotted time. It doesn’t mean that no one is coming!

Leo - July 23 -August 22

An emotional phone call could come from a close friend or love partner. This person has a lot of worries, and is apt to lay them all on you if you let it happen. You won’t want to drop everything.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Financial worries could hurt you. This is unfortunate, because your concerns are probably misplaced. There may be a few adjustments to make, but nothing belt-tightening for a few days can’t fix.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Love matters could have you feeling uptight and somewhat fearful. Perhaps this involves a relationship that hasn’t really manifested yet, or maybe you and your beloved have had a dispute of some kind.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Idealized romantic feelings could pour out today when talking to your love interest. That’s fine, but you should exercise restraint. If it’s a new relationship, your partner could be scared off.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Money worries could cause you to resist attending a group event with some friends. Are you afraid you’ll be tempted to spend more than you can afford now? You probably will, but that’s no reason to stay away.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Someone you know from work could suddenly seem to have romantic feelings for you. At first this might make you a little uncomfortable, since you’ve never thought of this person in that way before.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Is your love interest out of town, Aquarius? If so, you might spend much of the day feeling lonely and gloomy. Your friend misses you, too, so don’t think you’ll be alone for long.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

A financial goal you’ve been hoping to reach very soon might seem right around the corner, but there still seem to be a thousand things you have to do before it’s actually realised.

[email protected]