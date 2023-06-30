Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your expansive, outwardly directed plans are moving at full force, but once in a while self-doubt slows things down. Today is one of those days in which insecurity may hamper your progress.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your emotions are more peaceful and easier to control today, Taurus. It’s almost as if you’re merging with the energy around you. The one thing to be careful of is indecision. Make your big move another day. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Go with the flow today. Find the freedom you seek by simply following the path of least resistance. There’s no reason for you to be unhappy. Life doesn’t have to be difficult or complicated. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your heightened sensitivity could get you in trouble today. The more you try to pin down a specific answer to something, the more resistance you may encounter. Try not to take anything too seriously.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Your nature is reaching out to others, but you may run into opposition. Keep in mind that not everyone wants your advice. Give it only if someone asks for it. What people may need is someone to listen. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your general mood is at a peak today, although this mood is slightly off due to indecision on your part. Don’t let this get you down. If you find it hard to make a choice about something, the solution is simple. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You may be a bit confused today. Nothing seems to fit right. All the choices seem reasonable and you may fear you will miss out on something great whichever one you choose. Trust yourself.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may be tormented by an important decision today. The good news is that once you make up your mind, you will feel much better about yourself. The only one who can decide your path is you. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may be a little hesitant today, and not really sure why. Just when you thought you had it all figured out, another aspect comes up with a completely different perspective. It may be hard to choose one path. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Watch your back today. There’s a distinct presence nearby that requires your attention. Luckily, your emotions are a lot more stable than usual, and you’re more strongly connected with your feelings.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You may look confused today. It may be hard for you to stick with one subject. Your attention may jump from one thing to another. That’s OK. There’s a distinct advantage to seeing all sides of the story. Pisces - February 19 - March 20