Aries - March 21 - April 20 There’s an overwhelming intensity about the day that might make it difficult for you to maintain the peace, Aries. Strong opinions and courageous emotions are clashing in a climactic fashion.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may feel extra self-confident today, making you more able to say and do the things you might normally keep inside. Be warned, however, that you’re apt to run into some powerful, unexpected opposition. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You might find that others’ strong opinions dictate today’s actions. The atmosphere is quite intense, so you might want to lay low and let others have their way. Don’t try to put up a fight. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Create your own reality. It could be that you have the puppet strings in your hands, but you’re too afraid to use them. Don’t shy away from responsibility. Take your time and don’t lose sight of your goals.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Things that you thought were obvious may not seem quite as clear as you’d like them to be. Be aware that there may be some intense opposition to your plans. Take care of other people and their emotions. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Other people may tend to snap under the emotional pressure of the day, but you’re well suited to soar through with flying colours. Other people may look to you for strength and support. Libra - September 23 - October 22 There’s a need for decisive action today, and you’re the one fit for the job. Strong wills and forceful opinions will win out. Others aren’t likely to be easily manipulated. Stand up for yourself. It’s now or never.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 There may be tension and opposition today, so be prepared. It could seem like everyone wants to rattle your cage. Stand strong. There are forceful opinions crying out to be heard. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Going with the flow may be an easy route to follow, but it might not always take you down a path that leads to the fulfillment of your dreams. Be a bit more aggressive about your position today. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Remember that life isn’t a one-way street. There needs to be a bit of give and take if you expect others to treat you the way you want to be treated. Don’t waste your breath with useless drivel.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 It may be hard to resolve anything today. Today isn’t a good day to fight. If things don’t seem to be going your way, don’t push it. Trying to strong-arm the situation will only aggravate things. Pisces - February 19 - March 20