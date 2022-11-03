Aries - March 21 - April 20 For a month you may have had problems communicating with the people close to you. This is nothing to worry about, yet it might make you feel off balance. This is a great day to settle conflicts.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may realise that you give more of yourself than you get back, draining you of energy. In fact, you’re almost completely out. Be selfish today. You need to do something for you for once, and it’s about time! Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It’s possible that the changes you’ve been going through lately aren’t finished. You may even have a hard time keeping yourself from running away from it all. Use today to think about what you want. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You need to be able to trust someone in order to share your feeling. Today you could save a lot of time in your love life if you just tell your partner what you want out of your relationship. Talk about it.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today you may want to change some of the moral and social values that get in the way of relationships. Be careful to respect the private lives of those close to you. Not everyone is as open-minded as you! Virgo - August 23 - September 22

If you decide to stay home and lie around the house, you will have no problems. If you have to go to work, try to be as clear as possible with others. If you don’t, your proposals could fall on deaf ears. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don’t make any important decisions about your future during this relatively unproductive period. If someone in your life asks you to make more of a commitment, wait before answering the question.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 What are you afraid of? Is it contact with other people? What’s this about? You’re going through a period that’s closely linked to your past. Get rid of the skeletons in your closet! Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

It’s very possible that you will want to take a step back today in order to take a closer look at your relationships. It’s time to get rid of the superficial relationships and concentrate on those that matter. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 If you feel you’ve been looking to the past lately, it’s in order to liberate yourself from it. You may feel like revisiting your childhood or rekindling certain relationships with old friends.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Sometimes your relationships are like magnets. When you want to get close, the other person tries to get away from you. When you take a step back, he or she runs back into your life. Human nature is complex. Pisces - February 19 - March 20