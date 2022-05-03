Aries - March 21 - April 20 Don't be angry, but be on your guard. You will be extremely sensual; take precautions and don't take any risks. Your questions will help you ferret out secret information.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Travel opportunities look positive, but be cautious while driving. Opportunities to expand your circle of friends will result in possible new romantic encounters. You are best to do something energetic with friends instead. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You can expand your circle of friends if you get out and socialize. Be inquisitive about unfamiliar circumstances. Inharmonious situations at home may be extremely upsetting for you today. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 People trying to entice you to join in will be less than trustworthy. You can solidify your relationship if you plan a special evening with your mate. Empty promises will cause upset.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Your dramatic nature may be too much to handle. Look into some form of physical recreation. Do what's best for the people you love most. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Focus your efforts on details, and keep to yourself in order to finish your work. Lack of funds may add stress to your already uncertain situation. Keep a lookout for any individuals eager to confront you with unsavory situations. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your high energy must be directed into productive goals, or frustrations will occur. You may find yourself in the limelight for the wrong reasons. It might be best to keep your ideas to yourself today.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Look into ways to make your home more comfortable. You can enjoy entertainment if you join in and follow the crowd for a change. You may have major blowups with someone you love if you don't back down. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Losses are likely if you get involved with uncertain individuals. Try to get every one involved; it will help bring you closer together. Look into projects that you feel would contribute something to your appearance. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Consider selling your homemade crafts at the flea market. Don't let your health suffer because of worry. Talk to someone you trust. Intellectual stimulation is what you are looking for.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Put your energy into behind the scenes activities. You are best to work behind the scenes on projects that require detail or precision. Creative educational pursuits will payoff. Pisces - February 19 - March 20