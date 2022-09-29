Aries - March 21 - April 20 Don’t plunge headfirst into work mode. The cleaning and tidying up can surely wait for another day. Today’s energies indicate that talking with friends and family should be your main priority.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 It’s likely that your thoughts are completely turned to work. Much as you should devote your time off to family, you can’t help the way you’re wired. Your family rolls their eyes, but generally understands. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

With your credit cards maxed out, you may be thinking that your bank account isn’t as healthy as it could be. But today you’re likely to receive some news that indicates otherwise. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You could be feeling quite lazy, and you definitely deserve to feel this way! You deserve some time off after all of the activities of the past week. Give yourself the gift of a true day of.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You think of yourself as a practical person, but today your thoughts may turn to the mystical and spiritual. Your intuition is strong now, letting you tune in to the feelings of your loved ones. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You will probably encounter a bit of opposition. Even those who are usually right behind you will seem uncooperative. Resolve to follow your own instincts and work alone if need be. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your thoughts are likely to turn to setting goals for the future, particularly concerning your career. While you’ve made a lot of progress in recent months, you'd like to see even more forward movement.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Issues connected with your professional life may be very much on your mind. You could plot out ways to further your career. This is the ideal time to put specific plans into place for the future. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You’ve been so busy these past few weeks that you may have inadvertently neglected the special person in your life. Try to rectify that today. Why not invite your honey to join you? Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 It’s possible that a big change is in store for you in the near future. If you’ve been toying with the idea of moving, today you may get some news that motivates you to make your fantasy a reality.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Perhaps you spent quite a bit of money lately and you’re holding your breath waiting for the bills to roll in. Some quick reckoning of receipts today likely yields some wonderful news. Pisces - February 19 - March 20