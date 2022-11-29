Aries - March 21 - April 20 For goodness’ sake, decide today. The more you flounder about which way to go, the likelier it is that you will miss the boat altogether. You have all the facts you need, so don’t delay any longer.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Mentally, you’re apt to do very well today. You will find that you can tackle just about any cerebral challenge that comes along. The most difficult aspect of the day will be dealing with your emotions. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your heart is in the right place today, so feel free to share your good mood with others. Keep things simple and straightforward. Try not to complicate issues with unnecessary garble. Follow your heart. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may find it hard to get rolling today. It’s likely that you’re caught in a gridlock between your mind and heart. Be careful about letting this tension build. The most important thing for you today is to relax.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You’re apt to be spurred into action by strong forces that don’t want you to take a break. Keep in mind that the more you resist, the more you will be pushed and pulled by outside sources. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Feel free to let it all out today. It’s finally your turn to stand up and say what you feel. Don’t let others push you into places you don’t want to be. The key is to probe deeply with your penetrating mind. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Emotionally speaking, you’re probably doing quite well today. You have extra self-confidence to draw on to tackle your projects. If things don’t want to budge, let them sit. Tackle them later.

You might be in a jam today, when one person or situation doesn’t work with what you’re thinking, and another doesn’t fit well with what you’re feeling. The more flexible you are, the better off you will be. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Today is a good day for you to follow through. Normally you’re much better at tagging along or simply going with the flow of the situation. This way of doing things has proven quite effective for you in the past. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Have sympathy for those who need to vent today. Don’t be surprised if people line up outside your door for a chance to bend your ear for an hour or two. Your mind is sharp.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You will want everyone to know how you feel today. You won’t be shy about expressing your emotions. Feel free to take the lead on matters, for you have the self-confidence to do quite well at the helm. Aquarius - January 20 - February 18