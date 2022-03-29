Aries - March 21 - April 20

Expanding your horizons is definitely on the agenda today. Travel, education, creativity – they’re all coming to the forefront of your concerns. Romance should also be going well.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Are you working at home now or perhaps considering it? If so, remember that you’ll probably enjoy the comfort and freedom it provides. Being in your own territory will feel good.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A social event in your neighbourhood could connect you with people who share your spiritual and intellectual inclinations. You’ll probably make some new friends and spend a lot of time on the phone with them.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

A project that you’re working on, perhaps job related, perhaps personal, is likely to require more creative skill than you usually need. Writing, drawing, or computer graphics could be involved.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

If you’re artistic by nature, expect a rush of inspiration to hit today, along with an irresistible compulsion to start a new project and work until you can see at least some results.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Something wonderful could happen to you today at home. A lover could declare eternal devotion, spiritual revelations could come thick and fast, or great news regarding career or money matters.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Developments over the past few days could have you feeling very excited and particularly optimistic about your love life. Communications with your beloved could take the form of songs or poetry.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

If you’re involved in the arts, expect today to hear about an opportunity to exhibit your work publicly. There should be a positive reaction to it, so you can expect a lot of compliments and ego-boosts.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Incredible feelings of enthusiasm, optimism, and sheer joy could fill your heart and mind. Your life is changing in a positive way, and even though it may not be readily apparent, you’re sensing it intuitively.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Some beautiful dreams or visions, perhaps involving angels, spirit guides, or other such beings, could come today. Listen carefully to the messages they bring. They can shed light on a lot of facts about you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Love and romance continue to blossom. Social events could find you and your beloved among both old and new friends, perhaps letting some of them know for the first time that you’re actually an item.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Are things really going this beautifully for you? This is a question you might ask yourself now. All looks perfect as career, romance, education, and spiritual matters seem to crystallize into a wonderful life.

[email protected]