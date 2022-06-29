Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today is a day of contrasts for you. Eat chocolate in the morning and go jogging in the afternoon. Sleep in late and go to bed early. It’s also a day of grounding. If you can, spend time at home.

Gemini - May 22 - June 22 The day doesn’t begin until you clear your head and take stock of some pending personal issues. You might be making mountains out of molehills. Realise that there is a path for everybody. Cancer -June 23 - July 21

Today might be a somewhat difficult day for you. Instinctively, you’ll want to escape the situation and explore your freedom, but something will be holding you back. Take care of the bills on your desk. Leo - July 23 -August 22 The world is wide open to you today. Take advantage of all the great things on offer. You may not realise it, but you have a loyal fan club building in the wings. The things you say and do affect others.

Virgo - August 24 - September 23 Speak your mind today but don’t take offense if it seems like no one is listening. Don’t push your viewpoint. Concentrate on your goals and aspirations, and feel free to push them to the limit. Libra -September 24 - October 23

Get your head out of the clouds today and come back to Earth for a little bit. There are some things you need to take care of here. Mundane tasks won’t be painful after you set your mind to getting them done. Bring things down to Earth today. Get grounded and enjoy the day. You’ll find that the more you slow down and adopt a caring, sensitive, receptive attitude, the more things will naturally flow your way. Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Today is a fantastic day for you, so enjoy yourself fully. Your emotions will be stable, and you’ll find that you have a very expansive sense of well-being. Your self-confidence is strong.

Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21 Today is a good day for you to simply get things done. Take care of those annoying tasks that have been building up for a while. You have a great opportunity to accomplish quite a bit. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20

Your emotions may seem a bit muddy today and you might not understand the reason why. Share your thoughts and you should find that talking it out will help you sort through the maelstrom of feelings. Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 You’re going to get it all today. You may not be feeling especially powerful, and in fact, some around you may be trying to make you feel incompetent. Realise that you’ll soon bounce back to your true self.