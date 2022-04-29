Aries - March 21 - April 20 Some gossip about a friend could reach your ears today, Aries, and it might seem a bit shocking at first. Money could be involved. However, don’t accept what you hear at face value.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Friends could ask for some information they know you have. It might involve telling a story or giving practical advice. Whatever it is, you might find it difficult to explain without going into some heavy detail. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you might take up some sort of occult study, such as astrology, numerology, or alchemy that seems like Greek to you at first, Gemini. As a result, you could be tempted to abandon it. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A friend might be in such a dour mood that you wonder if this is the same person you know and love, Cancer. During the day you might be tempted to try to analyse what’s going on.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 A friend or romantic partner might need your advice, Leo, and want to discuss a few things that you don’t really understand. This could concern this person’s job, which involves a lot of technicalities. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Today you might read a book on exercise or nutrition that seems a bit unsettling, Virgo. Remember that what the author is probably outlining is a certain practice that worked for him or her. Everyone is different. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Memories welling up from the past might excite your creative impulses today. You may not quite be able to understand what all of this means, but the pictures should keep coming to you nonetheless.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 A subject you’re researching, perhaps for a class or workshop, might prove more difficult than you expected, Scorpio. The resources you consult might be very scholarly and thus difficult to read. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A neighbour or relative might volunteer to help you with some chores around the house, but you could sense that his or her heart isn’t in it. This person is probably thinking about things and just needs advice. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’ll have to get it done, but you’d rather be elsewhere. It might also seem a little confusing. If you get to it early and concentrate, you should finish it quickly and then get on to what you want to do.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A contract of some kind, perhaps involving the home, might need some careful consideration today, Aquarius. You could find it a little difficult to understand, as it could be full of fine print and legalese. Pisces - February 19 - March 20