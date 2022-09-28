Aries - March 21 - April 20 What’s happening in your community today that attracts crowds? Some friends may want you to go with them, but you hesitate for many different reasons. Go if you want to, but take necessary precautions.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may be too free with your money right now. You’re usually careful with it, but the spirit of generosity and abundance is definitely upon you. Follow your heart – within limitations. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You usually love to talk, but right now you’ve probably reached your limit. If friends or family members insist on your chatting with them, don’t be afraid to say no. Take some time to yourself and relax. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You probably should take it easy. Think about reorganising your priorities. Indulging can be important to your psyche, but don’t forget about moderation, and don’t forget that there are other ways to indulge.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 It has been said that you can never have too many friends, but your phone could be ringing off the hook. One person after another will be soliciting you for advice. Try to listen and keep your sense of humour. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A small gathering of some kind could attract you and your family tonight. You may feel good just being out with those you love, but you’re likely to be tired by the end of the event. Take care of yourself. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Too many phone calls may be on the agenda. You might also have a few last-minute errands to run. It won’t be easy, because of unexpected delays and traffic. Nonetheless, you’re having fun! Go to it.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may have lost your usual control of the purse strings and spent too much money lately. Don’t worry about it. It’s nothing you can’t handle, and certainly not enough to bankrupt you. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Invitations to parties continue to come in, but you weigh the pros and cons of attending carefully now. Saying no goes against your nature but right now, you must pick the most important to you. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You and other members of your household might suddenly decide to do one more thorough house cleaning. Usually this would be a good idea, but today it doesn’t really need it. Relax!

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Too many people may be making demands on your time right now. Use your intuition to tell the difference because you won’t be able to help them all. A female friend might have the most urgent need. Pisces - February 19 - March 20