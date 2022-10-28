Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you might be in a reflective and meditative mood. You may think about mundane matters, such as how to increase your income, or more complex issues, such as the purpose of life.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Obligations to friends and groups could interfere with time that you want to spend with your partner. A number of people in your home might demand more of your time, energy, and attention. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You might wake up this morning and decide your home is a total wreck. The desire to spend the day cleaning and sprucing up your house might prove almost obsessive. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Extra time and attention that you have been devoting to your career should pay off about now. You’ve worked hard to be where you are, and you aren’t through climbing the ladder of success just yet.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 An older male visitor could contact you, possibly offering to help you with some work that needs to be done. Family members may have abandoned you for the day to go out and do their own thing. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Today you might perform some service to people who live in your neighborhood. Perhaps you will chauffeur people around to do their shopping. Perhaps you will help people with household tasks. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Meticulous and sincere effort on your part may have led to a recent increase in income. While others might throw caution to the wind at a time like this, today you might go too far in the opposite direction.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 A sense of duty toward family members, children, and your sweetheart may cause you to take on responsibilities today that you wouldn't normally assume. Sincere efforts on behalf of you must happen. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Emotions stemming from past experiences might cause you to assume undue responsibilities, particularly concerning family members. This is fine as long as you realise what you're doing. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Relatives or neighbours may come to you asking for favours. Some may know exactly what buttons to push in order to get you to do what they want. Don’t be sucked into guilt or other negative emotions.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A temporary lack of belief in your abilities might have you hesitating to start a project or take on a task that you’d normally snap up. This could involve something you've wanted to try or helping someone else. Pisces - February 19 - March 20