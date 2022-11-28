Aries - March 21 - April 20 Attendance at some kind of group event might seem especially appealing today. However, worries about your family might distract you so that you don’t benefit from it the way you should.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you’re likely to find your chores and errands exceedingly boring. You could find yourself watching the clock, feeling like an hour has gone by and then realising it's only been 10 minutes. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You might be distracted by daydreams of a trip you’re planning to take. A friend could phone and want to discuss it, which doesn’t help. Routine tasks seem incredibly tedious and unworthy of attention. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You might not have heard from a close friend in a long time and worry a little. If you can, it might be a good idea to call. Strange and unsettling dreams could plague your sleep tonight, but don’t get too agitated.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 An older visitor might come to your door today. You aren’t likely to be too thrilled about this, but you will be able to play the good host anyway. Romance and sociability may be a bit limited. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Mundane tasks, including errands and answering correspondence, might bore you all day. You’re likely to be restless and strongly tempted to chuck it all and go somewhere to enjoy yourself. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Financial issues may interfere with your self-expression today. Perhaps you need a little more money before proceeding with a project that means a lot to you. Write down some ideas and go to it!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 A charismatic person might contact you today and want your help with something. Emotional issues regarding family might have you feeling gloomy. Your creative side may have to lie fallow. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Worries about relatives or friends could plague you throughout the day. Perhaps you aren’t sure what’s wrong and so you feel helpless. Delays and obstacles could cause a lot of frustration and wasted time. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Small group functions and social events might not prove as satisfying as usual today. You may not be in the mood. You might feel pressured to mingle when you’d rather sit on the couch.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Pride might get in your way today. Perhaps you will be asked to do a task that you consider beneath you. Perhaps the people around you are feeling persnickety. Rise above the insults and make a special effort. Pisces - February 19 - March 20