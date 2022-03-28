Aries - March 21 - April 20

If you own your own home, Aries, you may learn today that its value has increased substantially. If you don’t own a home but want to buy one, this is the time to start looking. Make an investment.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Some down-to-Earth conversations with a love partner could result in advancing the relationship to the next level of commitment, Taurus. The communication should be loving and supportive.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The desire to make a particular purchase could have you reworking your budget today. This is a good time to do this, as your business and money sense are operating at a high level.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Suddenly you seem more glamorous than usual. You may exert a mysterious appeal that in the 1920s was called "it." Current and potential love partners may take a second look and be intrigued.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Your visionary tendencies are in the ascendant, although they take more of a practical than mystical bent. You might look at your living room and suddenly find yourself redecorating it in your mind’s eye.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

As a person who enjoys being gregarious and outgoing, days like this provide an outlet for energy. You might spend a lot of time with your family, but you’ll also probably touch base with many others.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Corporate kudos and increased income that you may have been working toward for a long time may finally manifest today. Your effort and energy haven’t gone unnoticed. Relax.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

This is a great day to deal with legal matters of any kind, including plans for a wedding, if one is in the offing! Your financial situation should be thriving and long-term goals may come to the forefront.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A keen ability on your part to blend the worlds of intellect and intuition could well surface. The ability to focus both these methods of perception into material reality is apt to give a boost to your career.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Relationships of all kinds become stronger and more enduring today. Successes boost the strength of business partnerships; love relationships advance to the next level of commitment.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

An interest in health and nutrition could come to the surface for you. New discoveries regarding the benefits of nutrients, exercise programs, or other forms of alternative therapy could attract your attention.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Have you been thinking about taking a course in one of the arts? Whether your preference is painting, music, drama, dance, or creative writing, if you commit now, you’ll probably continue with it.

[email protected]