Aries - March 21 - April 20 Despite all your rage, you’re still just a rat in a cage. Get out of your box. Influences from other people may cause some transformation in your mindset. Consider new ways of living.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may be anxious to say what’s on your mind today. Words are on the tip of your tongue and you aren’t afraid to let them spill out. Be careful. There’s a danger you will put your foot in your mouth. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your mind is extra clear today. Make sure you’re helping yourself as well as others. Take care of any tasks that require a great deal of brainpower. Communicate with confidence. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Do your thing today, and don’t take garbage from others. Take control of the issue when you see that something needs to get done. Others may be acting rashly and see things differently than you do.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You will be able to think clearly today. Do the best you can with what you have. Do your thing and let people do theirs. Don’t dwell on others’ dramas. Don’t be a cheapskate. Spend to make life easier. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t wait for an invitation to speak your mind. No one will ask what you think. Express yourself. You’ve given other people plenty of time to have their say. It’s now time to chime in with your opinion. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your mind is sharp as a tack today. There’s a great deal of power behind your thoughts, so use it wisely. Take this energy to work and see how much you can accomplish. Lady Luck is on your side.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 What are you waiting for? You aren’t going to meet anyone new by staying inside all the time. You aren’t going to become a rock star if you never pick up an instrument. Don’t do anything halfway today. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Don’t waste time today. Act with courage. Tap your primal nature and throw caution to the wind. Your wit and keen mind provide you with opportunities that you should jump on. Enjoy games of wit and puzzles. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 There’s a force urging you to act today. Someone may be working counter to your aims and trying to rub you the wrong way. Don’t let people outwit you. Do something that makes you want to dance.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Put the pedal to the metal today and have confidence in all your actions. There’s a great deal of power in your words. There’s a tremendous amount of information that needs to be exchanged. Pisces - February 19 - March 20