Aries - March 21 - April 20 Many people conduct their lives without making conscious decisions. This is a good day to dust off your thinking cap and take action. Don’t let others make decisions for you. Take control of your destiny.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Your thinking is clear today and you’ll find that it’s right in sync with who you are. Find your strength in conversations in which you display your keen insight into the situation at hand. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

It’s OK to be wrong. If you know you’ve made a mistake, feel free to admit it. Don’t let your ego stand in the way of progress. Others won’t want to deal with you if you insist that you’re right all the time. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Be careful about being too critical today. You’re likely to turn people away if you aren’t careful with how you express yourself. This is a good time to listen and receive as opposed to deliver information.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Your mental ability could be rather sluggish and lazy today. It could be that you aren’t feeling as sharp as you’d like. This is most likely a sign that you simply need to slow down and relax. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

One of the important lessons of the day for you is to remember that emotions are powerful things to recognise and honor. Don’t discount your feelings. In fact, it’s most important that you embrace them. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Someone may be calling you out on certain behaviors today. It could be that your aggressive nature rubs someone the wrong way and they simply don’t have thick enough skin to take it.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Your mind is thinking quite clearly today. You’ll discover that you have a keen ability to tune into the subtle energies in your life right now. Your ego and brain are working together, and you may strike a better balance. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Your receptivity to new ideas is stronger than usual today. Listen to what people say and remember that you can learn from every person you meet. There’s a lesson in every situation. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Your mental clarity is astounding today. You’ll find that your pattern of thinking reflects exactly who you are at the core of your being. You’ll find that your brain wants to process everything.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Tune into the thoughts of others. Focusing only on yourself means you’re missing the beauty and wisdom that come from other people. Respect their opinions the way you want them to respect yours. Pieces - February 20 - March 20