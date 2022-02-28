Aries - March 21 - April 20

Try not to be too aggressive or judgmental when talking to your mate. You will profit from home improvement projects and real estate deals. Moves will be hectic but favorable in the end.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

You always seem to spend more than you make. Put your energy into home renovations. You should check out prestigious clubs or groups that have a cause you believe in.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. If you haven't planned a vacation, then at least try to get away for the weekend. Make changes to your living quarters that will please the whole family.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You will need to spend extra time sorting through your work. You will do extremely well if you get involved in competitive activities today. Your talent will be recognized.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You will tend to overeat today. You can come up with future trends in creative fields. Too much talk will lead to disputes.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Problems with females you live or work with will try your patience and cause temper flare ups. Take time to listen to the problems of family members. Enjoy the company of relatives today.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Be prepared to encounter new friendships that will provide you with valuable information. You will have a problem sorting out your true feelings when it comes to your relationship. You are best to avoid joint ventures, and whatever you do, don't lend to friends or relatives.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You may get upset with peers or relatives. You may be angry if someone tries to take credit for something you did. Your lover will cost you dearly if you let them.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Self-improvement projects will payoff in more ways than one. Make plans to attend group discussions or get together with friends who like to talk as much as you do. Don't promise to deliver the goods if you aren't positive that you can meet the deadline.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Don't hesitate to present your unique ideas. Use discretion, especially if involved with someone from work. Don't let others make you feel guilty or insecure.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Your need to use emotional blackmail will only cause more conflict. Watch your tendency to live for the day and to spend too much on entertainment and children; it could set you back. You will have to be sure not to burn the candle at both ends.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Put your efforts into making changes to your domestic scene. Don't be taken advantage of by any fast talking salesperson trying to part you from your cash. You will find that you are able to clear up a number of small but important details.

[email protected]