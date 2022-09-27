Aries - March 21 - April 20 You can make money through real estate or by using your head when it comes to investments. Don’t be too eager to dismiss someone who works under you. A change in position could be better.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You can accomplish a lot if you put some effort into household duties or redecorating plans. You may find acquaintances being deceptive. You may exaggerate your emotional situation. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Travel will be good if you are seeking knowledge. Get busy on those home improvement projects that you’ve been procrastinating about. You could be your own worst enemy if you overreact to something. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Instant romance could be yours if you go out with friends. Romantic opportunities will develop through friends or relatives. Put your energy into self-improvements that promise to make you into a better you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 They won’t get away with it. Take your time and try not to overload yourself. Pamper yourself; the self-esteem it brings you will be most gratifying. Pleasure trips will promote new romantic encounters. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your talent will be recognised. Try to avoid any drastic decisions concerning personal legal matters. Don’t let your mate bully you into thinking that you owe them your time and your life. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your business sense will be leading you in a direction that indicates more travel and communication. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but loneliness, too.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Catch up on your correspondence and reading. Your compassion will be appreciated more than you can imagine. You must deal with an emotional problem with your loved one that you have been avoiding. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Take on positions that offer on-the-job training or pay for courses related to the business. There’ll be difficulties if you spend too much. You can enjoy doing things that include children. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You need to focus on yourself, not on others. Channel your efforts into achieving your goals. Be aware that minor accidents or injury may prevail if you are preoccupied. You must act quickly.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Refrain from arguing with your mate. Take work home but be sure to spend some time with your mate. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. Pisces - February 19 - March 20