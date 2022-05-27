Aries - March 21 - April 20 Be careful about assuming that things are yours when they aren’t really. It’s important that you not accuse someone of being a thief when you have no facts to back up this claim.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your thinking is quite clear, Taurus, and you’ll find that your emotions support your mental processes. Your psychic nature is also strong, so you should trust any hunch you have. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Make sure everyone on board is informed of the destination. It could be that you just picked them off the street without really telling them where they’d end up. It’s important that you not drag people. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Don’t get started on a project until you understand the full scope of what you’re getting into. Otherwise, you may find yourself caught in the middle of an emotional drama that leaves you little room for escape.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Don’t try to force your ideas on anyone, Leo. It’s important to maintain neutrality so you can act from a stable state of mind when someone brings you an issue that needs to be dealt with right away. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You won’t have to think about things because you’ll have the ability to just know the answers. If any penetrating detective work needs to be done, this would be an excellent time to do it. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Any argument you start today is likely to erupt into a brutal emotional battle, Libra, so beware. Try not to tread on anyone else’s turf, because you’ll find that he or she is likely to be possessive.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may find that people are likely to challenge your mental process today. Don’t be surprised if they seem to argue with your ideas left and right. Your heart may be especially tender. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The key for you today is to use your heart more than your head, Sagittarius. Base your actions on your feelings and your inner knowing of the situation. Facts may deceive you. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Things should go especially well for you today, Capricorn, so don’t worry about a thing. Life doesn’t necessarily get easier as you get older. You just learn how to deal with things.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The more attention you try to get from other people today, Aquarius, the more people are going to ignore your fancy displays and grandiose ideas. Take a much more sensitive approach. Pisces - February 19 - March 20