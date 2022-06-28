Aries - March 21 - April 20 All your relationships could be enhanced today by your increased sensitivity to the needs and feelings of others, Aries. You may provide a sympathetic ear to melancholy friends.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Expect to find yourself ministering to the needs of colleagues and family members today. People around you might need to draw upon your insights into human nature in order to understand themselves. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Today you might feel especially intellectually and creatively inspired, and you could discuss your ideas with others. The process of communication could open new doors in your mind. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 A close friend or member of your household could be having money problems, Cancer, and want to draw on your good business sense in order to understand the situation and find ways to put it right.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Heightened intuition and ESP could lead to some interesting conversations with others who are blown away by your insights into their thoughts, feelings, and desires. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

A higher level of intuition and inspiration than is usual for you could enhance your artistic talents, Virgo. A powerful drive to express the stories, pictures, or music that may be flooding your mind. Libra -September 24 - October 23 Moving ahead is today’s key phrase, Libra. You should be feeling very optimistic and excited about goals that you’ve set for yourself. You’re probably confident that you’ll reach them, and all will go well.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You may be feeling highly motivated to move on with what others consider impossible dreams. Impossible has never stopped you before, and you aren’t likely to let it stop you today. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

An increased understanding of distant cultures as well as curiosity about the people who live there could spur you on to further learning about those places. Friends could be involved in some way. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 The opportunity to increase your income could spur you to channel more energy and inspiration into career and business matters, Capricorn. Some vivid, intense dreams might reveal a lot about you.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 The desire for travel might hit you today, perhaps to visit a friend who lives far away, and you could set the wheels in motion to make it happen at some point in the future. Socialising could take up your evening. Pieces - February 20 - March 20