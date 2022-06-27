Aries - March 21 - April 20 Get your chores done early today so you have time to play tonight, Aries. Plan a romantic evening with someone you love, if possible. Feel free to let your imagination carry you to a whole new realm of pleasure.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 This is an excellent day to tell people exactly how you feel, Taurus. Your emotions are more stable than usual, so open up and let your heart speak. What you learn today will be extremely valuable for the future, Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Today may be tough for you, Gemini. It might seem like nothing is fitting into place. Could it be that you're trying to be someone you aren't? If things aren't working out, don't press the issue. You're better off waiting for a time when you feel more confident about who you are and where you're going. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Enjoy yourself today, Cancer. You have a great deal to be grateful for, so give thanks. Take pride in all that you've accomplished so far and share your joy with others. Feel free to let go of the reins and sit back and get comfortable.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today may be one of those days when you don't know which way to turn, Leo. You're spinning around, and no direction looks good to you. For some reason, your engine won't turn off, and you just keep going in circles. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Romance is coming your way today as long as you stay levelheaded about the immediate situation, Virgo. Take care of menial daily tasks and then let your heart soar. You'll find that you have a strong connection to your emotions. Trust your instincts and feel free to let your heart take control. Libra -September 24 - October 23 Your emotions may be a bit reserved today, Libra. It's OK to take a break from the activity and simply lay low. This is a good time to sit back and receive. Don't make any sudden moves. Let the energy of the day take you where it will.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Family issues play an important role today, Scorpio. Speak from your heart and tell your closest relatives how much they really mean to you. In general, you might feel a bit reserved with your energy. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

You may feel some indecision regarding a loved one today, Sagittarius. Something could be urging you to act in this department, yet you might find that you just want to lay low. Realize that there's an important next step that you must take. Think the situation through before you make a move. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Today is a great day to work on getting yourself together. Your emotions are stable, leaving your heart free to soar in the clouds. Feel free to daydream. Now is a good time to make plans with a romantic partner if possible. Solidify your relationship and confirm your commitment to each other.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 There's a somewhat conservative air to your feelings today, Aquarius. You might be called on to get serious for a second and take care of business. This may not be a bad idea. Believe it or not, this grounded nature can help you move into a deeper relationship with someone special. Pieces - February 20 - March 20