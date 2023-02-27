Aries - March 21 - April 20 Don’t fear any changes that lie ahead. Even if you think you don’t adjust well, you have more adaptability than you realise. Without change, life would become stagnant. Trust your versatility.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Make your dreams a tool for gaining insight. In the past, some rulers believed that their dreams held great insights and they employed people to interpret them. Consider exploring this area. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Follow your instincts. Even if you have a tendency to listen more to reason, put it aside today. While your ears hear words, your intuition can hear what’s between the words and unsaid. Act with caution. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Feed your mind new knowledge. Visit a bookstore or read some interesting information on the web. If you have more time, visit the library or find out about some courses that might be perfect for you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Try to see nightmares as safe ways to understand feelings. No one likes to experience them, and we’d sooner forget them once awake, but the best way to ensure they don’t return is to understand them. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Are you living your dreams? Are you still in touch with them? The energy from today’s planetary aspects can lend strength and encouragement to this part of your life. Seize the opportunity. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Check out advancing your career or education today. The energy can favour expansion and growth. When was the last time you learned a new skill? It doesn’t have to be work-related.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Do you recognise your intuition as a valuable asset? Some people do and some don’t. Which group are you in? It’s easier to trust in concrete, factual reality than in things you can’t see or touch. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Use your creativity to make things happen today. Remember that creativity doesn’t always take the form of a finished product. Use it to come up with innovative ways to approach a task, project, or problem. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Find some new ways to expand your horizons. The web has an infinite amount of information to explore, and your community and local varsities offer many courses from which to choose. Find it.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Step out of your routine. Do this every so often to increase your knowledge and expand your horizons. The planetary aspects favour this. Walking to a different beat can give you far more than you imagine. Pisces - February 19 - March 20