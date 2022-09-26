Aries - March 21 - April 20 Uncertainties regarding your home and family are evident. Don’t overspend on luxuries. Pleasure trips should be on your agenda. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Don’t try to deal with important issues or make changes that will upset the apple cart. Visitors may relieve the tension. Make sure that you have all the pertinent facts before taking action. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You will have excellent ideas for changing or renovating your home. Try not to allow your partner to lead you astray. Don’t put all your cash in one place. Unexpected bills may set you back. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You can expand your circle of friends if you get out and socialise. Remember that no one can walk through your door if there’s someone standing in the doorway. Plan a trip.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You can make some changes to your looks. If you haven’t planned a vacation, then try to get away for the weekend. Don’t sign up for too many extra activities or you’ll have trouble fulfilling your obligations. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Find a way to consolidate. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven’t paid enough attention to him or her. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Give everyone in the house a physical chore that will help burn off some of the excess energy. You may be torn between two possibilities. This has left you in a confused and uncertain state.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Don’t hesitate to voice your opinions at a group meeting. You are exceptional at presenting your ideas, but don’t promise to deliver the goods if you aren’t positive that you can meet the deadline. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Pleasure trips will promote new romantic encounters. You may be out of sorts if you have been extravagant or have let children or friends take advantage of you financially. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’ll be dropping friends for no apparent reason. Try not to lose your cool, and make your point known. Creative educational pursuits will pay off. Find an outlet for any mounting frustration.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Even struggling courageously with circumstances requires a spiritual endeavour. These trying times give you the patience to deal intelligently with challenges and setbacks. Pisces - February 19 - March 20