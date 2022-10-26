Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you might have to attend a small party or group event with some friends, if possible, and become separated from them. Don’t panic. You will probably run into them later.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Surprise visitors could result in a small impromptu party of some sort, if possible. This could be fun for you, but it could also be a bit irritating. It might interfere with something you had planned. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

This isn’t the day to plan a trip by air. Everything that can go wrong with such a trip will – delays, lost luggage, obnoxious seatmates. If you have one planned for today, change it to a future date if possible. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 One of your ambitions in life is to be financially independent, and lately you might have made great strides toward attaining that goal. Today, through no fault of your own, you may receive scary information.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A surprising revelation from a friend or acquaintance might wake you up to the fact that you don’t really know this person as well as you thought you did. Information could set you off on a search! Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your mind is likely to be going a thousand miles an hour today. Thoughts and ideas are pouring into your head like rain from the sky. Some of them might be confusing and others contradictory. Libra - September 23 - October 22 An old friend you haven’t seen for a long time may suddenly resurface, perhaps contacting you through social media. This could take you by surprise, but you won’t be any less happy to talk to him or her again.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 A sudden, unexpected problem at home could be rather upsetting. This probably relates to plumbing, electricity, or some other kind of home equipment. You will have to handle it. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Upsetting news that you receive from far away, perhaps by phone or email, could send you into an emotional tailspin. There’s an aura of uncertainty about what you hear – it may not make sense. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Computer glitches or bank errors might send erroneous information to you about your finances. Perhaps the bank says you have less money than you do, or a bill is higher than you thought it should be.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You and someone close could disagree on an issue that both of you feel strongly about. Stubborn pride on both your parts could keep you from working things out. Just let it go. Pisces - February 19 - March 20