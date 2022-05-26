Aries - March 21 - April 20 Things that have been out of whack in your life should begin to come back into balance, Aries. The bad news is that it may take a while for the pendulum to return to the optimal point.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 The tide will start to ebb today just after it reaches its highest point. There is a pause now, and you’ll find that things are about to pick up considerably. The shift that’s happening within you is profound. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may have been engaged in a battle with the facts lately, Gemini. Perhaps new information has forced you to take a step back as you contemplate the next move in your game plan. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Goals that may have seemed unreachable in the recent past are finally starting to come into focus. It could be that you’ve been neglecting your dreams because they only seemed to move farther away.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You may have had a hard time launching long-term personal projects lately. Today marks a critical starting point toward attaining your goals. Perhaps there has been some confusion or delay in this area. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Shake off the dust of the past few weeks and put the confusion behind you. Your tremendous imagination has been dormant lately because you may have not known how best to channel them. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Long-term projects that you’ve been working on are apt to shift into forward gear today. This change may be subtle, but it’s quite powerful and extremely helpful to whatever it is you have going.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Parts of your life that may have recently taken a backward turn now get back on track. You should find that large projects involving electricity, gadgets, or any mechanical parts will finally be favoured now. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Issues involving fashion, magazines, and the spoken or written word will all slowly begin to take a turn in a positive direction today. You may find that these things have been somewhat obscured lately. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 It could be that you’ve been losing faith in your dreams and fantasies lately. Now is the time to refocus on what you want and move forward with confidence. You’ve done enough reflecting and reviewing.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Recent opposition standing in the way of long-term goals is apt to ease a bit today. Situations surrounding these issues should become clearer, and you should have a better idea. Pisces - February 19 - March 20