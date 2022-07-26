Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your love life is a kaleidoscope of shapes and colors today, full of complicated patterns and ever-changing displays of beauty. A new perspective is revealed everywhere you turn.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Turn up your aggressive nature regarding your romantic life. You may find that a small spark is all that’s needed to rekindle a smoldering fire. You may be going through a period of transformation right now. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Today is a powerful day for you. You may find yourself going to extremes in certain areas of your life, especially when it comes to your romance. You could be pulled over to one side and then the other. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You may not understand what all the fuss is about today. Suddenly there’s a fire burning all around and you may be left questioning the motivations behind others’ actions. Let it be.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Get your broom out of the closet today. Your job is to brush away the cobwebs from the corners of your emotional bedroom. Use the intense transformative energy of the day to say goodbye to stale relationships. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

There may be a great deal of charge in your battery today but you could be unsure about where to put all this energy. Get up and do some exercise. Give your body the workout it needs. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Let your love light shine today. There’s a great deal of passion in your heart that needs to be expressed. Let your romantic nature take the reins, and allow your creative nature to blossom.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November People might be a bit argumentative when it comes to romantic issues. Your instincts could be telling you to restrain yourself and hold back, while the prevailing winds are urging you toward new ground. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Consider going on a trip. A long-term break from the current reality may be needed to infuse a blast of romance into your life. If you’re unattached, you might find the love of your life. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Today is one of those days in which if you want love, you need to go out and get it. Don’t waste your time sitting at home and sulking. Be adventurous. You can pull yourself out of the rut, so do it.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Things should flow extremely well for you today especially when it comes to anything having to do with love and beauty. Throw a party, or at least invite some close friends over for dinner. Pieces - February 20 - March 20