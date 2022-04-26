Aries - March 21 - April 20

Just as a watched pot never boils, so, too, do anxiously awaited checks or letters refuse to arrive in the mail. Double-check that the person or company has your correct address.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

No doubt you’re feeling attractive and passionate today, Taurus. Don’t be surprised if a former lover gets in touch with you to try and rekindle the old flame. The attention is flattering.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

As you get older, you’re drawn more and more to spiritual matters. It isn’t so much that you’re embracing any particular religion, more that you’re quite curious about the supernatural.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Don’t hesitate to try something new today, Cancer. If you’ve thought about joining a book club or taking a class, do it today! You’re likely to meet some interesting people and enter a new social world.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You’re likely to feel optimistic and enthusiastic about life. You might also feel especially sexy, a feeling you should definitely take advantage of! Why not plan a romantic evening with your loved one?.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You could fall in love at first sight, or at least meet someone who captures your interest! You should be feeling especially loving, passionate, and eager to devote yourself to a worthy cause or creative activity.

Libra - 24 - September - 23- Spetember

You’re looking beautiful and feeling passionate. If only your passions could be reciprocated! Even though there may not be anyone special in your life right now, that’s no reason to not treat yourself well.

Scorpio - October 24 - November 21

This could be a frustrating day in the romance department, Scorpio. Communication is blocked at all levels. You’re anxious to speak with your loved one, but simply can’t reach him or her.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You have certainly felt better than you do today, Sagittarius. We’ll pause here while you go and fetch the aspirin. The stomachache and headache are simply the result of recent overindulgence.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You could be feeling playful today, Capricorn. Your romantic partner will certainly appreciate your fun-loving mood. Why not plan a fun day together doing something other than your usual routine?

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Don’t be surprised if you have a desire to redecorate. The celestial energies have put you in the mood to rearrange your house a bit. You have a tendency to turn little projects into big ones.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Be sure to answer all phone calls and open all letters and emails today. You might get word from a former boss that you’d be perfect for a new position opening up in his or her office.

