Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today, your job or another activity could require your artistic skills for a particular project. You may not be used to this. There should be others around who can collaborate with you, so you will be all right.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A subject of interest that you’ve been pursuing could bring up some deep emotions. You might want to retreat into your mind and try to make sense of it, although analysing it may not be the answer. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

This could be a confusing day for you. Financial issues might be complicated by computer glitches or failures in communication. Keep pushing, and whatever you’re trying to straighten out will be resolved. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Financial issues might have you and your partner a bit more on edge than you need to be. Perhaps money is tighter than usual right now, and you have to put off purchases you want to make.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A number of new ideas, perhaps about political or social issues, might excite your curiosity and cause you to want to spend hours in the library or on the internet. Mundane tasks still need handling. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your imagination is working overtime, and you might spend hours at a computer or in front of an easel or piano. This drive to create comes from the heart and shouldn’t be ignored no matter what. Libra - September 23 - October 22 A conflict between your responsibilities to family and obligations to friends could rear its ugly head. You might want to attend an event but need to deal with emotional issues in the home immediately.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Dissatisfaction with job conditions might come to a head today. A discussion with colleagues might be necessary to defuse a potentially explosive situation. Clear, honest communication is necessary. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

f you’ve been planning a long trip by air, today you might doubt whether you should continue with your plans. Money or safety might be the issues. Be aware that your fears may run away with you. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today you might feel too overwrought to concentrate on whatever goals you’re trying to reach. Past issues might crop up at inopportune times but will still need to be released.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You tend to be pretty self-assured but self-esteem issues dating from long ago could surface today. This could cause a few snags in your relationships or interfere with your effectiveness at social occasions. Pisces - February 19 - March 20