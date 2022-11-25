Aries - March 21 - April 20 Emotionally, things might get rather tense for you as others tend to demonstrate a selfish attitude. Selfishness doesn’t always have to be considered a negative. Sometimes it’s healthy and necessary.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You might be stirred by the energy present in the air today. Put on your armor and get ready to do battle. Others may cower when they see what’s going on outside, but you want to jump into the fray. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Move in for the touchdown today, and don’t stop until you succeed. Don’t let other people’s insecurities become yours. Have confidence in yourself and the way you behave around others. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Now is the perfect time to say something to someone that you’ve been meaning to say for quite some time. Keeping it inside will only eat away at you. Stop worrying about the consequences.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Your opinions might be the topic of conversation all day. You have a very strong will and you aren’t afraid to express it. Today you will get that chance. Feel free to enlighten others with your wealth of knowledge. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your sensitive heart may be sparked by anger today. Don’t be afraid of hurting other people’s feelings. You’d be doing yourself and others a disservice by not revealing the true scope of your emotions. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You might feel a great deal of physical power on a day like today. If someone asks you to come help move a couch, you’re likely to be able to pick up the whole thing by yourself.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 The ship is headed out, so you’d better hop on board. People aren’t apt to be too sympathetic to your emotional sob story today, so keep it under wraps. Whining will get you kicked off the boat altogether. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You’ll want to jump into action today. Feel free to order others around for a change and delegate. An aggressive approach is exactly what’s called for, and you have the ability to deliver the goods. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Guard your heart today, for it’s a prime target of the abrasive words flying around. Your sensitive nature feels alone and vulnerable in this harsh atmosphere, so you might be better off just staying in bed.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 We need to have more people like you in places of power. And don’t feel like it’s out of the question. Today’s astrological weather is helping you find the confidence and physical strength you need. Pisces - February 19 - March 20