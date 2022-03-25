Aries - March 21 - April 20

Intuition enhances communications of all kinds today. If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to get started. Your mind is particularly expansive, and your imagination is working.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Imagination combines with intellectual abilities to enable you to make some creative changes to your home. This could be something minor, such as purchasing plants, or a major project.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You could make a trip to the library today, Gemini, as you may need to track down some intellectual, spiritual, or practical information required for a task or project you’re working on.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Your intuition has been steadily increasing over the past few months, and today it could operate at a particularly high level. More than one premonition may come to you.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Assessment of others’ ideas may be a main focus today. Group activities could require your intellectual input. A friend could come to you with an idea for a project of some kind.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Professional interests are definitely served by your intuition and fertile imagination today. Writing, speaking, or the dramatic arts could be involved. Expect to capture the interest of a lot of people now.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Your mind is probably taking a mystical turn. This is a great day to study spiritual or metaphysical concepts or expand your knowledge of fields like astrology, numerology, or the other occult sciences.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Dreams or visions could bring sudden and exciting insights with regard to career issues. These dreams could steer you toward books, websites, and other sources of information.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You’re apt to be especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of partners at this time. In fact, you might find yourself picking up so much that it’s a bit overwhelming. Nonetheless, it is an advantage.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Work on projects that require imagination and sensitivity could well take up a lot of your time today. Some in-depth research may be involved. The work might require a lot of energy and concentration.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Words of love, perhaps of a very idealistic nature, could be exchanged today between you and a romantic partner. One of you could even write a song or poem for the other.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Study of intellectual or spiritual subjects that particularly interest you could keep you at home for much of the day. More than one visitor might drop by in order to discuss these matters.

