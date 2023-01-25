Aries - March 21 - April 20 Some disturbing news could come today. This isn’t likely to concern you directly. It could be gossip about someone you know. Whatever it is, check it out before accepting it as fact.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A rise in your income could lead to a transformation in your values, particularly where business is concerned. You could be opening up to the vast potential for prosperity that exists now. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Stress, strain, and a little conflict within a business or romantic could have you toying with the idea of ending it. Wait a day or so and then think about it. If you break it off now you will probably regret it. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today, you might feel a little insecure about your state of physical fitness. You could decide to make up for any lack of exercise over the past few weeks. This is fine, but take it slowly.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A friend may be going through some big changes, and come to you for a sympathetic ear. The problem is that you might be stressed yourself and not feel much like hearing about someone else’s troubles. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Too many demands placed on you by others could have you feeling used, abused, and stressed. You might come close to losing your temper. That isn’t necessary. All you have to do is learn to say no. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Today you might have thoughts of expanding your horizons. You might consider traveling or even moving to a distant place. Returning to school for an advanced degree could also be a possibility.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you may receive some information about how to increase your income in a short period of time. This information may or may not be valid. Be cautious. Check out the facts before committing. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Relations with partners of all kinds might be somewhat strained today. You and the other parties involved may have been under a lot of stress, and you could be snapping at each other. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Stress due to overwork might be causing your energy to flag somewhat today. You might even feel a little under the weather. This is a great day to stay home and recover. Stay out of stressful situations.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today you could feel a rush of sensual passion and desire. You may want to get together with a love partner in the evening, but not be able to do it right now. Other responsibilities could get in the way. Pisces - February 19 - March 20