Aries - March 21 - April 20

An intense passion has been released within you. You find it hard to resist the urge to take your loved one and run away to some deserted island. You could use a break from civilisation.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

You’re likely to be feeling especially sensuous right now. You exude a sort of innocent eroticism and draw many admiring glances. You’re feeling alive and passionate and eager to embrace your life.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

There will be rumors flying today, and you’d be well advised to take cover. While it’s true that there is some truth to the gossip, the embellishments to the story have blown everything out of proportion.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Let’s hope you aren’t afraid of heights, because today could have you climbing several rungs on the corporate ladder. It seems your hard work over these last few months has paid off.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

It isn’t that you’re dissatisfied with your job or environment, rather that your mind is hungry for new challenges. You may be able to satisfy this hunger by taking on more responsibility at work.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Certainly there are advantages and disadvantages to the high level of intuition you have. Today you may feel weighed down by some strange thoughts that enter your head. Only time will tell.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

While your enthusiasm is high, your resistance may be a bit low. Your tendency is to overdo things, attending too many parties and shopping until the stores close.Colleagues may be a bit on edge.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You’ll have to choose your words carefully. If you feel as though you’re walking on eggshells, you are. And while you can’t identify the source, you can certainly see it manifested on the faces of your co-workers.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may have a foreign visitor who fills your mind with visions of adventures in faraway lands. Anyone you meet today is likely to be interesting, so be receptive to any new people who enter your life.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You’re inspired to embark on some long-term creative projects, and you have the energy to see them through to the end. This is a time for you to take a leap of faith and plunge right in.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Be sure to open your mail and answer the phone today, as you’re likely to receive some interesting information from a friend or business associate. It could be that a deal that’s been in the works.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

You can expect a warm and friendly environment at work today. Enjoy the conversations with your co-workers, but don’t take anything at face value. There may be someone out to sabotage you.

[email protected]