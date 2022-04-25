Aries - March 21 - April 20

This is a perfect day for falling in love! You can expect anything to happen today. You could even meet someone who is ready to love, support, and listen to you when you need him or her most.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Todayyou’ll really be in the limelight. This could help you change what is sometimes a very negative image you have of yourself. You have a certain kind of energy and magnetism about you.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

If you’ve been feeling a little under the weather, today’s planetary configuration will make you feel better. In a few days you’ll have the strength to pick up where you left off on projects you began last month.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Today is another passionate day in a series of passionate days! Usually, you’re a reserved person where feelings are concerned. You’ll be much more demonstrative with your emotions over the next few days.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

If you come across a little eccentric today, try and get to know him or her, because that person could be a reflection of part of you. The person will help you to see how you should appreciate your wonderful qualities.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

If you often help people in need, or if helping people is part of your profession, this day will bring certain ideas to light. You need to take the time on a regular basis to take care of yourself.

Libra- September 24 - October 23

One couldn’t really say that you have a hard time making decisions regarding your love life. You’re a passionate person and you believe in love at first sight. You’re most spontaneous lover in your circle!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You enjoy reaping rewards for all your efforts. But in your love life, you have to admit that you can never be sure of the quantity or the quality of the fruits of your labours. It’s time to plant some new seeds.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You probably know that you don’t attain freedom in one fell swoop, but rather bit by bit as you go through life. Perhaps you’ve been feeling as if you don’t have enough freedom. People will help to liberate yourself.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Throughout the day you may get the feeling that something has changed in the way people relate to each other. It will be as if people are surer of themselves, more open, more expressive.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

The time is perfect to get ready for the challenges that up to now were just anxieties inside you. If you’re thinking clearly today, it’s because you have the strength to face your problems.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

You’re interested in better understanding yourself and your reactions to the world around you. Take the time to look over your successes and failures, especially where your family life is concerned.

