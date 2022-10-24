Aries - March 21 - April 20 Some close friends could turn you on to a new interest or perhaps a group you might want to join. Intellectual stimulation through those closest to you could open the way to new plans and innovations.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Sudden, unexpected news could arrive today, perhaps by mail or phone. You could host a virtual group meeting of some kind. A lot of exciting information and stimulating conversation could take place. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Short journeys in your neighbourhood, perhaps connected with a group you’re associated with, could take up a lot of your time. Fascinating emails or calls could arrive. You will want to remember them all. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Unexpected money developments could brighten your day today. Perhaps you will get a raise or an increase in some other form of income. Technology could be involved in some way.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A surprising revelation, either from within or from sources like books, the internet, or communications from others could set you in an entirely new direction. Wait before putting your ideas into action. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Discoveries made through astrology or numerology could see you embrace some rather revolutionary ideas about yourself, the world, and life. It might greatly enhance your life and thinking. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Sudden lucky breaks could come your way, possibly through friends or groups with which you’re involved. A long-term goal you’ve been working toward might bring unexpected but wonderful results.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You might feel the desire to break free from your daily routine, particularly regarding career matters. You might consider developing a business of your own. This is a good day to start looking into it. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A sudden and unexpected opportunity to take a journey by air could come your way. This might be something you’ve wanted for a long time finally manifesting. This promises to be a stimulating day. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Technology could pave the way for you to increase your income, possibly through new skills or investments. This is likely to be a very positive development, setting the stage for future financial success.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The unexpected need to take a journey could bring about an inconvenient separation from your partner. It can cause a temporary upset in your relationship. Don’t worry about it. The upset will pass. Pisces - February 19 - March 20