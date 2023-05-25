Aries - March 21 - April 20 A surge of romantic passion could move you to rendezvous with a lover no matter what obstacles bar your way. Take care to notice what your partner wants! Move forward with caution, but move forward.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 Minor ailments may awaken a new determination to improve your health. You might also be considering several changes you’d like to make in your home or workplace. Give them careful thought. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The desire to bring important personal projects to a close might have you focusing a lot of energy on them. You might need to run several errands before you can finish. Your energy is high! Cancer - June 22 - July 22 The desire for independence may have some family members thinking about breaking out on their own. Others could desire to make some extra money for their own projects. Your house could be busy today.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Your mind is especially acute today. You may come up with ideas for new projects. You’re feeling especially motivated and courageous. Don’t be surprised if you try to achieve the impossible. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Strong intuition concerning ways to generate extra income might pop into your head all day. Some of them may seem off the wall, but don’t let that stop you. Look into the possibilities. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Group activities or projects you’re working on with friends could prove inspiring today. Your enthusiasm is high, so you’re likely to want to channel your personal power into whatever goals you have.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 A surge of inner power and intuition could have you thinking about embracing an unusual profession. Your desire for independence is strong now, so you might be thinking about working on your own. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today you might channel one final, powerful burst of energy into completing a goal that means a great deal to you. Your courage and determination are high, and you have the ability to accomplish a lot. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Determination could advance career and money matters today. If you’ve been thinking about striking out on your own, this is the day to start. Some in-depth research might be required.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You may desire freedom today. Projects involving partnerships could get a strong push forward because you’re feeling especially motivated to get things done. Your partners could be inspired. Pisces - February 19 - March 20