Aries - March 21 - April 20

A letter or phone call regarding money that you may be expecting may still not come today. This could put you in a panic and cause you to want to phone those responsible to see what’s going on.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

An invitation to a social event could come today and you probably won’t want to go. The people involved may not have anything in common with you, and you’ll probably feel the event will be boring.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Are you feeling a little under the weather? You may have been burning the candle at both ends. The obvious tip would be to slow down, but you might feel it isn’t possible now. Get as much rest as you can.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

A long-anticipated visit from a close friend may have to be postponed. This could be disheartening. You may fear that the postponement implies that the visit will never happen, but this isn’t the case.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Career matters may be put on hold today, as important communications you’re expecting fail to come on time. As you’re anxious to conclude the matters involved, you could frustrate yourself. Don’t.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Short trips in your neighbourhood may be rendered nearly impossible today by factors above and beyond your control, such as traffic, construction, or both. If you have errands to run, put them off.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

This definitely isn’t the day to take care of paperwork particularly if it involves money. Your mental processes are slower than usual, and you may find that you’re easily distracted.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Communication with partners is likely to be poor to non-existent today. This isn’t the time to enter into contract negotiations or other discussions that could affect your future in a major way.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Whatever work you do today could go more slowly than usual as you’re apt to be a bit distracted. You may be preoccupied with the past, especially with feelings and events you thought you’d long forgotten.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Phone calls and emails between you and your friends may get misplaced or otherwise go astray. A little patience is called for when trying to reach anyone at this time, especially if technology is involved.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Delays and frustrations could plague you throughout the day especially regarding communications. A young visitor you’re expecting at your home today could be delayed in some way.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

If you’ve been thinking about taking a trip this isn’t the day to make plans. Whatever you learn today about airline schedules or hotels may not reflect the situation as it really is. Expect some delays.

[email protected]