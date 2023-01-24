Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’re likely to spend time with someone who energises and rejuvenates you today. With luck, this meeting won’t occur too late in the evening, or else you will have a problem going to sleep.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may feel an urgent need to use your physical energy. This need will raise the issue of how to incorporate more exercise into your life. This would be an ideal time to join a gym or a group sports activity. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You will be brimming with energy, hopeful and optimistic for the future. The question is how are you going to spend this incredible energy of yours? You could go in many different directions. It’s up to you. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Do you have a desire to go away on a trip? Would you like to live in Europe or Asia? These are desires that you may well have at the moment as you begin the process of widening your field of vision.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 What’s happening in your personal relationships? It seems as though you’re looking for a fight. Could it be that someone has stolen a leadership position out from under your nose? Virgo - August 23 - September 22

At certain moments you can feel where your destiny lies. Today will be such a moment for you. You may want to shift your fundamental orientation. Every area of your life will be affected by this shift. Libra - September 23 - October 22 The day ahead will re-energise you after these last few days of apathy. Anyone who tries to hold you back today had better watch out, because you won’t be in the mood to tolerate any objections.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you may be touched by a person who exudes the kind of determination produced by a combination of intellectual strength and faith. This is what is meant when people speak of a leader. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Have you been lethargic lately? If so, today is your wake-up call. You will be alert and clear about the task at hand. You understand that your help is urgently needed, and that there’s no time to waste. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 The day will be fairly eventful. There’s some likelihood that you will feel compelled to settle a tedious matter once and for all. It may concern something in your domestic life that’s been left unattended.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The day may be somewhat trying for you. You may have a speech to deliver or a private performance to put on for your beloved. In any case, you will have to prove yourself, and you will spare no energy. Pisces - February 19 - March 20