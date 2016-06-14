Aries - March 21 - April 20

A female visitor who might have a few problems might come to your door wanting advice and sympathy. She could have some other news that could come as a shocking surprise to you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Tasks of any kind seem like the labours of Hercules today. Overwork could have you feeling a little bit under the weather today, and it might be a good idea for you to take some time alone to rest.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Money matters might be weighing on the mind of a close friend or lover and your advice could be sought. A creative project of some kind may require a larger expenditure of money, time, or other resources.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You might have visitors or even a hot date scheduled for tonight, but by mid-afternoon you might be feeling too tired to go through with it and wondering if you should cancel. Keep your activities low key.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Deliveries you may be expecting could be delayed or held up. Today you might learn something shocking about a neighbor or relative, and gossip might spread very rapidly through your community.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Some good news about a group with which you may be affiliated could come your way. Perhaps fundraising have been more successful than you thought, or perhaps recognition is coming your way.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Some upsetting news regarding money could throw you into a bit of a dither today. It’s nothing that can’t be straightened out. Basically, all should be going very well for you. This is only a temporary hindrance.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

A temporary setback with regard to your career might have you feeling a bit disoriented right now. Modern equipment of some kind might be involved. Don’t make yourself crazy; this is only temporary.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today may start out being a very frustrating day. Be prepared! Some equipment with which you work might suddenly go out of order. A temporary separation from a romantic partner could be disappointing.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Your level of artistic inspiration is very high today. Dreams may have brought up some spiritual insights for you, and you may have promptly forgotten them upon coming out of your dream or meditative state.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

A delivery of some kind that you were expecting to come from far away might be delayed, causing you to wonder if it might have been lost. It hasn’t, it’s just delayed. Unfortunately, all you can do is wait.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Today you’re likely to be feeling especially passionate and desirous of a romantic encounter. You might even have a hot date. Don’t be surprised if it has to be postponed for reasons beyond your control.

