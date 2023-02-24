Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’re known to be kindhearted. However, being taken advantage of can happen as a result. It’s important for you to trust your instincts. If you think you’re being used, try to move past it.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your nature is intense. You probably feel things deeply and spend a lot of time lost in thought. Yet, too much intensity can take a toll on your well-being. It might be time to go out and enjoy yourself. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Feed your mind today. While you no doubt enjoy being active and social, you get bored fairly quickly, too. You need a constant supply of intriguing, fresh material in order to feel your best. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 If you think you have to prove that you have something valuable to offer, consider this carefully. You’re naturally friendly and can get along with almost anyone. This may already be your strength.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Consider putting your problem-solving skills to work. You have a flair for investigating situations. If something comes your way that seems mysterious, take the bull by the horns and get to the truth. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t be fooled by others who aren’t straight with you. If you don’t know the person well, trust your instincts. You tend to care for others, so it can be easy for you to feel sorry for someone. Libra - September 23 - October 22 It could be easy to get carried away today. You might get caught up in some excitement or base your decisions on another’s word. You need to use your head on a day like this.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 The energy that you feel today may have you so jittery that others don’t know what to do with you. The day’s influences can bring a boost. You’d be wise to plan things to do to expend it all. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Venturing into something new and different may be what you need. You have a very solid, practical side to your personality, but the need for excitement and adventure is likely to be just as strong. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may want to learn about something today. At work and home there’s a set schedule of what you must tend to and when. On your own time, you’re free to research anything your heart desires.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 If you happen to meet new people today, be careful. Some folks appear interesting because they’re bold or dangerous. This may seem interesting, but it can lead to trouble and hurt you if you aren’t careful. Pisces - February 19 - March 20