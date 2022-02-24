Aries - March 21 - April 20

Prosperity is just around the corner. All your efforts are about to pay off and in a big way. It may be that a big proposal gets accepted at work, or perhaps a manuscript that you’ve penned lands you a publisher.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

There is passion in the air and you’re convinced that you’re the one electrifying the air around you. Perhaps it’s a result of working too hard and not taking the time to indulge your sensual side.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You have an innate psychic ability that only needs some fine-tuning and strengthening for it to develop into a formidable power. Even now you sometimes find yourself reading other people’s thoughts.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You surprise yourself by signing up for a group lesson rather than a private one. This is unlike you; nevertheless, you find you enjoy the social interaction. It should be fun interacting with others.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You’ve been working hard and you’re beginning to wonder if all your effort has been for naught. A restructuring at work leaves you wondering just exactly where you fit in or if you even fit in at all.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You’re bubbling over with confidence and enthusiasm. Not surprisingly, those around you respond in kind. Your smile is contagious, and you have people joking and laughing with you throughout the day.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Your natural intuition and sensitivity will be heightened today. You’re able to read the thoughts and feelings of others and interpret them accurately. Alas, you can’t use this skill as effectively on yourself.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

A new relationship is likely to form soon, and it will probably be with someone who’s already in your life. Perhaps it’s someone you knew in high school and you just got back in touch with.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your head is somewhat in the clouds today. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing; it just means that it’s difficult for you to get any work done. You really do need to stay focused on the projects at hand.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Your heart and intuition will rule today more than your mind. Trust your instincts. If you’re in a sales profession, you can expect the orders to come rolling in, as your extrasensory perception helps you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Your creative nature will no longer be repressed! You realise you feel the need to spruce up your home. Motivated by a desire to host dinner parties, you get to work repainting and wallpapering.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

You’ve always had psychic ability, and today it’s peaking. Perhaps not coincidentally, you’re contacted by a close friend or past lover. He or she isn’t calling to renew your relationship but rather for advice.

