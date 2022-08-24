Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your imagination should be flying high today. Words, images, melodies, or whatever your artistic media are probably popping into your head faster than you can keep track of them.

Taurus- April 21 - May 20 Your financial goals are probably on the verge of becoming reality, but it might seem as if the few tasks remaining are too monumental to face right now. Don’t fall into gloom and despair. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Conversations with a friend whose good sense you trust could open your eyes to a new career. You might think about transforming your working life. These opportunities need careful consideration. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Strange dreams, insights, or visions could upend your spiritual orientation. These new ideas could shake up concepts that you’ve embraced for most of your life. Think about it without going crazy.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 A friend you may not have seen for a while could awaken strange new feelings for which you’re unprepared. You may see this person as a potential romantic partner. Think before you act on it. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

The formation of a new business partnership might transform your working life. The benefits may not appear for a while, so don’t quit your day job. Nonetheless, it's definitely worth considering. Libra- September 23 - October 22 Unfinished job tasks might have you wanting to pitch in and get them done. This is likely to earn you a few brownie points with your colleagues but take care and don’t stress yourself out. Pace yourself.

Scorpio- October 23 - November 21 Today you’re apt to feel very sensual and passionate. Sexy clothes, racy novels, and romantic movies could be more appealing than usual. Don’t be surprised if you attract admiring glances from strangers. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A powerful desire for a current or potential romantic partner might come over you today. This person could live far away or be on a trip, so you might have to be satisfied with a phone call or email. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A powerful need to reach someone could have you spending a lot of time on the phone that may come to nothing. You might call every place this person could possibly be, and this could prove frustrating.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Money matters could prove obsessive today as you might be trying to make an important purchase and need to revise your budget to do so. You’ll be able to do it if you calm down and don't stress out. Pisces- February 19 - March 20