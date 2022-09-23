Aries - March 21 - April 20 Circumstances beyond your control may frustrate your desire to get together with a love partner. Work or family obligations could interfere. If your partner has to beg off, don’t get upset and start doling out blame.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Family who mean a lot to you can make your home a cozier place. You’ll spend a lot of time fixing it up in order to receive compliments. The only downside might be that your current partner may not be there. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A long but necessary phone call from a close friend or love partner could come at work. You might be uneasy about taking company time, but you need to have this conversation now. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today you might discover a previously untapped talent, perhaps an artistic gift. This could be thrilling, but it will probably take some getting used to. Don’t get discouraged yet! Give yourself time.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You should be looking especially attractive. You could find it unsettling, particularly if people get too attentive or if a partner gets jealous. Relax and enjoy it anyway. This is a great day to shop for clothes! Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your phone may seem haunted. Calls might be filled with static, or callers may insist they tried to call when your phone never rang. There probably isn’t any supernatural force at work. Libra - September 23 - October 22 A reassessment of your financial goals may be needed. Some of your expectations may be unrealistic, and you might need to look at them in a more practical light. Rework your budget and hang in there!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Are you attracted to someone you know through work? If so, this isn’t a good time to pursue it. You might be wearing your heart on your sleeve too obviously. Be patient and let the relationship develop. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Inspiration for creative activities could hover just out of reach. Great ideas could pop into your head and out. The only way to avoid the frustration of missing out on wonderful ideas is to write them down. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You could run into an old friend and see him or her in a different light. A romantic attraction you never believed possible could suddenly seem overwhelming. Try to gauge if this person feels the same.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A current or potential love relationship could hit a snag. If either of you is stubborn, this could turn into an unpleasant power struggle. Try to work out a course of action that creates a win/win situation. Pisces - February 19 - March 20