Aries - March 21 - April 20 In your attempts to always be the nice, helpful one, you might find that you’re compromising some of your values. Know that balance and harmony are wonderful things, but they aren’t always worth it.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Actions could be quick and intense today. Things may hit you like lightning, so be prepared for just about anything. Mentally stabilise yourself before interacting with others. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your playful attitude is apt to be opposed today by someone who refuses to see things your way. Walk away from those who aren’t committed to helping the situation at hand. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today may be one of those days in which you’re trying to paint a large area, but you only have a small brush. You’re doing a neat and precise job, but you’re also doing things the hard way.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You may be barking up the wrong tree today. Before you waste all your energy on your podium proclaiming your thoughts to the world, it would behoove you to stop, look around, and notice your audience. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

In an attempt to merge with infinity, you might overlook some basic life principles. Be careful about being seduced by those who want you to be involved in their drama. You might willingly acquiesce. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Feel free to stand up for yourself, a cause, or another person today, even if you know it will cause tension among the others around you. A heated argument is likely to ensue.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your mind is apt to be fixed on one thing today. Perhaps it’s a physical place you’re trying to get to, a new gadget that you want to own, or a person you'd like to get to know better. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Things may happen right under your nose today, and you may not even be aware of it. The thing that will be obvious is your reaction to the situation when this hidden event suddenly comes to light. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 It could be that close friends or family members are in sharp disagreement regarding a certain issue today. Try not to be too distressed by divisions among the people you love.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 There is a great deal of emotion and drive to the day, just the way you like it today. Make sure you don’t get stuck with the short end of the stick as the day comes to a close. Pisces - February 19 - March 20