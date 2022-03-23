Aries - March 21 - April 20

Someone or something has disappeared. Gossip could spread like wildfire as everyone imagines the worst. Listening to rumours probably doesn’t appeal to your sense of fairness.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

You could have some paperwork to do today, which could make a big difference to your financial future. This could be a contract, settlement, or agreement of some kind. You may need to seek some assistance.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The study of psychology might be especially appealing today. Some new discoveries that you may have heard about in the media could have piqued your interest and might propel you to the library to find books.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Occult sciences, such as alchemy, phrenology, and astrology, could be singing their siren song to you. You like to think of yourself as down to Earth and realistic, but you could find so-called unrealistic fields.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

A group activity could lead to discussions of famous unsolved mysteries. Jack the Ripper, the Black Dahlia, the truth about O.J. Simpson, and other intriguing problems might capture your interest.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A young colleague could leave your place of employment under strange circumstances, and this could come as a shock to you. You may have been quite fond of this person.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Spiritual occurrences could lead to a very powerful healing experience. Repressed past traumas could come to the surface and be processed and released. This could leave you feeling rather dazed.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

If so, you may find them useful today as you play the role of Sherlock Holmes. A missing object, intellectual problem, or mystery of some kind could have you curious enough to search for the truth.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A business or romantic partner may seem a bit preoccupied with some very serious matters today, and not be likely to share them with you. Asking to talk about it won’t work.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Some rather extensive and annoying paperwork might need to be dealt with. It will probably require all your attention, so if you can, take care of it first thing in the morning when you’re still fresh.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

A fascinating article you read in the newspaper could inspire you to try to create a mystery story of your own. Today your mind is perfectly suited to devising plot twists and interesting but complex characters.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

An important lost object, perhaps a paper of some kind, could command your attention. This could prove frustrating at first, because you will know that it has to be somewhere in the house.

