Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’ll notice that your emotions are coming to a monthly climax today, Aries. Don’t be alarmed but do be cautious about lashing out at people for no reason. You may feel on edge.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Extremes is the name of the game now, especially for you, Taurus. Today the emphasis is on action. You’re the one to call to get the job done. You won’t wait another second to simply go for it. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Be adventurous and strike out into new territory, Gemini. Be a pioneer. Work to make some new discoveries in the world. Today isn’t a day to worry about consequences. It’s a day to get things started. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Certain situations may be difficult to deal with today as they take an emotional spin. You’re getting anxious. Things are getting started without the careful planning and consideration you feel is necessary.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You should find that the general mood of the day is favourable to your personality style, Leo. Take this opportunity to present more of your thoughts and ideas to the world. Let your voice be heard. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

The dreaminess you may have experienced lately has been nice, but now it’s time to get moving again. Use all that you have learned from that recent internal processing and put it to use in the world. Libra -September 24 - October 23 This is a terrific day for you, Libra, and you’ll find that there is a great deal of power at your disposal. This is a day of new beginnings. You have the opportunity now to start over.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November The fire is raging today, so be careful, Scorpio. Try not to be too impulsive in your actions. Your natural tendency may be to lash out against others without really thinking about the consequences. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Go for the gold, Sagittarius. Today marks the beginning of the rest of your life. Treat it with respect. You may be on a crusade and your combative instincts could be working overtime. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You may feel as if someone is poking you today, Capricorn, urging you to get up and get moving. Don’t be surprised if someone seems to be picking on you for no reason. Try not to take things personally.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 This is a great day for you to get up on stage and make your presence known, Aquarius. Let people know that you’re the leader of the pack. There is a great need for you to take the helm now. Pieces - February 20 - March 20