Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may feel insecure about your appearance today. This can be a vicious cycle to get into. The result is almost always negative. Rather than pick yourself apart, consider finding ways to accept your looks.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Jealousy might rear its head today. The key to it all is to understand where and why you feel insecure. If you’re jealous of a mate, what’s going on in the relationship? Is trust an issue? Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Arts and crafts may interest you today. Even if you lean toward sports, an artistic streak will run pretty strong in you. The process of creating can be satisfying, both in the process and finished product. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Getting along with others may prove challenging today. The influence from the planetary aspects can have you preferring to withdraw and isolate. You might feel impatient and annoyed.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Don’t be surprised if you’re a little weepy today. The influence from planets can enhance your sensitivity to almost everything, including your own feelings. Take heart. It’s bound to be short-lived. Cry if you need to. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Fanaticism or obsessive thinking may be something you need to look at today. Common areas for such behaviors are in the pursuit of money, power, success, and romance. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don’t act impulsively today. It could be easy to confuse this with spontaneity. One has more thought put into it than the other. With this day’s influence, be certain to look before you leap.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Is it time to take a more drastic approach to a problem? If you’ve made several attempts to resolve your trouble but to no avail, you might consider it. As long as “drastic” doesn’t mean “destructive”. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Tap into your creativity to unblock the emotional flow today. This can be a powerful tool. Creativity is a big part of who you are, almost as big as communication. Your emotions link to these two aspects. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may need to deal with someone’s disapproval today. While it’s important to listen to this person, if what they say involves your job, personal life, or how you choose to live, it’s no one’s concern but yours.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Time alone is essential for everyone, but make sure you recognise when you’re isolated to the point where it’s unhealthy. If you realise you’re alone, you might consider your alternatives. Pisces - February 19 - March 20