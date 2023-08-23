Aries - March 21 - April 20 If you’re single, you might meet someone new and exciting today. You might feel this is the perfect partner for you. Be cautious! This wonderful new person may have money problems or be possessive.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You might have some important work to do at home, but unexpected visitors might have other ideas for your day. Don’t get angry or frustrated. Explain what’s going on politely but firmly. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Electronic communication could be difficult today. Driving a car could land you in impossible traffic. If you really need to speak to someone, the best thing to do may be to take a walk and go see them in person. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Money problems may seem to be escalating, and you could be hard-pressed to find a way to deal with them right now. The situation is temporary. Put all paperwork aside for now.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Your four walls could seem to be closing in on you today. You might feel that you’ll go crazy if you don’t get out for a while. But responsibilities may keep you indoors anyway. It’s important to get out. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Sudden psychic insights that seem important could come your way today, but you could be confused about their meaning. This might bother you today unless you write your thoughts down. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You and some friends might spontaneously decide to do something adventurous, such as take a trip out of town. This might be fun. Make sure you go somewhere that one of you knows fairly well.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 News of an unexpected career break could come your way. This can be exciting and it should make a difference in your life. This time definitely calls for some modesty. Save your excitement for your family. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Are you taking a long-distance trip by air? Postpone it if you can. It might end up being slow and tedious. If you must travel, be prepared for delays, lost luggage, or bad weather. Travel light. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your subconscious mind is active today. You might have psychic insights and some odd dreams. However convoluted they may be, they’re trying to tell you something, possibly about your relationship.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 This isn’t a good day to get together with your romantic partner, or even talk on the phone at length. Keep your conversations brief and make arrangements to meet in a few days. Be patient! Pisces - February 19 - March 20