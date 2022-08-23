Aries - March 21 - April 20 Get-togethers with friends or meetings with a small group, if possible, should prove informative and enlightening today, Aries, although some of it may be a bit perplexing. You may have useful information

Taurus- April 21 - May 20 You’ll probably be very busy and happy with whatever results you produce. You could tire yourself out, so be sure to take occasional breaks, and certainly don't forget to eat. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Some new information about an interesting field could have you browsing the web and looking through books to learn more, Gemini. This could involve law, philosophy, history, or spirituality. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today you might learn about new and creative ways to increase your income, Cancer, possibly involving technology in some way. So much new information could come your way.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Social events could put you in touch with interesting people in intriguing professions, Leo. You might get involved in some fascinating conversations that provide you with a lot of useful information. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A friend or colleague could recommend some books that you want to read right away, Virgo. Be sure you take breaks and rest your eyes from time to time to avoid eyestrain and headaches today. Libra- September 23 - October 22 Today your mind will be quick, insightful, and inspired, Libra. Your creative impulses should go a thousand miles an hour and ideas should pop in and out of your head like crazy.

Scorpio- October 23 - November 21 If visitors are able to pop in and out during the day, Scorpio, you'll be in the right frame of mind to enjoy their company. Expect interesting news and stimulating conversation. At the end of the day, you are fine. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Don’t be surprised if your inbox fills with email or your phone rings off the hook, Sagittarius. Friends, relatives, and colleagues could have great news and useful information. Enjoy. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Inspiration is the word for today, Capricorn. Your creative talent should blossom and motivate you to work on wonderful ideas. This could involve music, painting, decorating, or cooking.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today your physical and mental energy should be operating at a very high level, Aquarius. You probably won’t spend much time inside if you can avoid it. Expect get-togethers with friends and colleagues. Pisces- February 19 - March 20