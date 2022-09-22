Aries - March 21 - April 20 Circumstances are favorable for you if you’re contemplating investment in real estate. Even if you hadn’t planned on it, you may want to visit an older friend or relative tonight, if possible.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Did you forget to take two aspirin before you fell into bed last night? This morning you may feel in a fog, but it should lift around midday. Enjoy the boost of energy that this good news gives you. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

If it’s true that you reap what you sow, you’re in for a great harvest in the coming months. Your hard work and focus will start to pay off handsomely. Hang on to your great energy, passion and enthusiasm. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Recent successes may be preparing you for the next leap in the progression. Be open to opportunities involving the internet that present themselves. Remember, there’s no glass ceiling online.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Opportunity may knock for you today from an unlikely source, perhaps total strangers! Use your intuition to follow potential leads. Follow your hunches and see what develops. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Expect to receive interesting communications today. Perhaps you'll hear something about success in reaching a goal you’ve been striving for these past few months. Expect some interesting conversations. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You’re in a great position to reap the rewards from all your past hard work. Not only should you see significant advancements in your work life, but you’ll also achieve greater personal happiness.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 With the current celestial energy, you might be going on a trip. It may be for business, pleasure, or both. It’s likely that this trip will achieve certain goals. Chances are you'll be successful in your ambitions. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Don’t be surprised if money comes from an unlikely source. It could be a surprisingly good return on an investment or a bequest from a relative. All in all, this is a great time. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Be open-minded if someone you know approaches with a proposal. Do your homework and examine the potential risks, but this is a fine period in which to pursue something new.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You’re feeling your power and strength today. You’ve worked hard to get into good physical shape. With today’s planetary energy, you can also expect greater intimacy in your personal life. Pisces - February 19 - March 20