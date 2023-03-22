Aries - March 21 - April 20 Inner transformation is likely to make a big difference in your communications right now. Your relationships could improve because you’re more open and honest without being too blunt.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Increased enthusiasm for your favourite project may take you in a new direction. You could decide to change careers in order to devote yourself more to doing what you’ve discovered you love the most. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

If you’re in a committed relationship, expect to feel a new sense of mutual purpose and make some new friends. If you aren’t involved, love could come into your life today. You may just think it’s about time. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Positive emotions like love or optimism that have been repressed for years could surface today, bringing a new sense of joy and anticipation for the future. You should indulge your inner child. Have fun.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Group activities like rallies or festivals could take place in your neighbourhood today. You may attend, and you could learn some new concepts that give impetus to your spiritual growth. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

The development of a talent that you’ve neglected could have surprising results. You could find that it’s just what you need to catapult you into whatever situation you want to be in. Libra - September 23 - October 22 A period of inner transformation and powerful upheaval in your outer life is coming upon you now. A part of you wants to welcome it and charge ahead, while another part holds back. Hang in there!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your intuition should be growing by leaps and bounds. Today you may get psychic messages from everywhere, both personal and universal. This can be a bit overwhelming. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A number of new and exciting relationships could appear in your life now, some of them showing promise of becoming close. Old ones seem to be fading. This can make you a little sad. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Rewards from hard work and dedication could finally be in the offing. You experience the warm feeling that comes from knowing that you deserve everything wonderful that’s happening.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Educational or spiritual growth on your part is likely to attract new friends who could become close companions. There could even be a new romantic partner in the bunch. Don’t look back – you can’t go back. Pisces - February 19 - March 20